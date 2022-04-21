ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox get swept in doubleheader against Cleveland Guardians

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VLLN_0fFLfvmy00

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in an 11-1 win, then had an RBI double in a 2-1 victory as the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Ramírez, who signed a $141 million, seven-year contract last week, leads the majors with 20 RBIs. Manny Ramírez is the only player in baseball history with more RBIs in a team's first 11 games, driving in 22 in 1999 with Cleveland.

"It's crazy how good that guy is at baseball," Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor said. "Watching José play is stellar, man. He's an All-Star. The guy's a Hall of Famer, he's incredible. I'm very thankful that he's on our side."

Former Tigers and Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Gose (1-0) retired all five batters he faced in the nightcap, striking out four, for his first big league victory. Triston McKenzie allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Gose.

Ramírez and Oscar Mercado both had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2). Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland's first save this season.

The Guardians earned their initial home wins under their new name. They had lost their first three games at Progressive Field to San Francisco.

In the first game, Ramírez's slam highlighted a nine-run second inning against Dallas Keuchel, who was roughed up for a career-high 10 runs. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed eight straight hits opening the inning before being pulled with no outs.

"I watched it back on film, it didn't look any better," Keuchel said.

Chicago didn't help its left-hander, either, making four errors in the first two innings -- three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson -- that contributed to a pair of unearned runs.

"Just when you think you've seen it all, you really haven't," Keuchel said.

Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner struck out seven without issuing a walk.

"That was great," Bieber said. "The longer the inning our hitters have, the better. And the second was a long one."

Naylor and Mercado had two hits apiece and Myles Straw scored three runs for Cleveland. Second baseman Gabriel Arias made his major league debut in the opener and had his first hit in the second game.

The Monday and Tuesday games between the teams were postponed by rain and cold, prompting a traditional doubleheader to be added to the schedule.

QUICK TRIP

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, rejoined the team in Cleveland after pitching a simulated game Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. Giolito, who tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six before being hurt April 8 at Detroit, said he expects to be activated and start Sunday at Minnesota.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Josh Harrison (right shoulder soreness) exited the second game after making an acrobatic catch in the fifth. … OF Eloy Jiménez (left ankle soreness) was held out of the lineup after working out on the field, but was available to pinch-hit.

Guardians: 1B Owen Miller, RHP Cal Quantrill and RHP Anthony Castro joined 1B Yu Chang on the COVID-19 injured list. Miller leads the majors with a .500 batting average and a 1.509 OPS. Quantrill was scheduled to make his next start Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA) has struck out 16 over 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64 ERA) owns a six-start winless streak, going 0-3 with a 4.19 ERA.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA) has struck out 16 over 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64 ERA) owns a six-start winless streak, going 0-3 with a 4.19 ERA.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Red Sox Fans Furious With Former Announcer News

Before the Boston Red Sox took the field on Wednesday night, they honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy. Remy passed away this year after a lengthy battle with cancer. For some reason, Remy’s longtime broadcast partner, Don Orsillo, was omitted from last night’s tribute. Orsillo currently...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Oscar Mercado
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera’s 6-word remark on looming milestone will leave Tigers fans in tears

Detroit Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of joining an extremely elite statistical group in the MLB, as he is only a hit away from becoming the newest member of the 3,000-hit club. There’s a big chance that Cabrera will finally hit the milestone this Wednesday against the New York Yankees in the third leg of a four-game home-stand, and when he was asked about his feeling about the virtually inevitable feat, Miggy sounded emotional.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Blue Jays#Off White#Ap#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago White Sox#Tigers#Rbi
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Golf Digest

The Oakland Athletics’ record-low attendance on Wednesday is absolutely embarrassing and totally by design

For years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been owners of baseball’s most-viral lack of fans. Sports media has chortled repeatedly at the empty seats, while owner Stuart Sternberg has roasted his own franchise for its attendance and repeatedly threatened to move the team to Montreal, a city that didn’t like baseball all that much in the first place. The perception that “Rays Fans” are more concept than actual entity is certainly earned, but as it turns out, they’re not even bottom of the barrel in terms of turnout. Not quite.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox look to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Guardians

LINE: White Sox -142, Guardians +121; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 in home games a season ago. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 203 home runs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy