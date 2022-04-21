ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton, OH

The Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church celebrating Easter this week

By Aliah Keller
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — While many of us have already celebrated Easter, not everyone has, including those in the Orthodox Church.

The Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church is in the middle of Holy Week and is celebrating with many services.

Wednesday night’s services involved anointing the holy oil for healing for the forgiveness of sins. The celebrations continue with a procession with the burial Shroud of Christ on Good Friday, and it wraps up on Sunday with Easter baskets.

Father Michael Cabel says anyone is welcome.

Come and see. You probably never experienced anything quite like this. We’re very traditional, but it’s beautiful. Just come and experience the prayer and the joy of the resurrection, and to do it very festively.”

Father Michael Cabel

The Easter Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Barton, outside Saint Clairsville. During it, the pastor says everyone brings the foods they’ve been fasting and they do a blessing.

