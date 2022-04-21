ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

First-ever Construction Trades Expo set for April 29

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first-ever Construction Trades Expo kicks off in Spokane next Wednesday!

This expo is free for all ages and invites the community to gain some hands-on construction experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to operate heavy machinery (including bulldozers and excavators), use power tools, and learn about the construction industry.

Professionals from across the country will be at the event, showcasing their knowledge in many different fields. From welders and carpenters to electricians and general contractors, the Construction Trades Expo is a great opportunity for those wanting to get into a construction career.

Companies will be accepting resumes as well, and apprenticeships and hiring opportunities will also be available. No tickets are required to attend.

The expo is on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. You can find more information on the event here.

