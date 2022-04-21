ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Roberson will hold Wine & Food Fest in new venue Thursday

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReyGm_0fFLdhkS00

BINGHAMTON, NY – A rite of spring is returning to Binghamton, albeit at a new venue.

The Roberson Wine and Food Fest will be held tomorrow evening inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Over 3 dozen vendors will hand out samples of local food, wine, beer and spirits.

Roberson opted to relocate the event from inside its museum to the Arena concourse so as to allow more social distancing since patrons need to be unmasked to sample the food and drink.

Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso says the festival attracts a lot of people, including the young and fashionable ready to celebrate Spring.

“People have come to rely on the Wine & Food Fest as their official kickoff. This is when people start getting out of the house, unbunkering from the winter months. This is a tradition for a lot of people,” he said.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 tomorrow.

You must be 21 or older and you must provide online proof of vaccination to attend.

Online registration is required.

You can find a link at http://Roberson.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Food truck fest makes triumphant return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another beautiful day in the metro and people flocked to the balloon museum to get some good food. The 6th annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival was Saturday. Local food trucks and breweries joined up to put the event together, which brought hundreds of people. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Register Citizen

Milford Food Truck Fest returns in May, and it's free this year

After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID, the Milford Food Truck Fest will be back this summer. Along with the Open Air Market, the event will be hosted at the Connecticut Post Mall's parking lot from May 28 - 30. The event, open from 11 a.m....
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Beer#The Wine Food Fest#Unbunkering#Http Roberson Org#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
101.5 WPDH

Abandoned Mental Hospital to Become Fancy Hudson Valley Spa

The abandoned Hudson Valley sanitorium where Henry Fonda's wife committed suicide is being transformed into a posh wellness resort near Beacon in Dutchess County. After undergoing a lobotomy, President John F. Kennedy's sister Rosemary was sent to live in Craig House on Route 9D. The mental hospital once treated the rich and famous including the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald who suffered from schizophrenia. After closing in 1999, the enormous mansion sat neglected for over 20 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

iMatter Festival will return to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter festival is returning to Horseheads after a two-year hiatus and a few new changes. The long-running music festival in Chemung County aims to bring awareness to mental health issues, and let people know they're not alone. Festival director Adam Bunce said he is already preparing for this summer.
HORSEHEADS, NY
News Channel 34

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Quilt Show Happening this Weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening April 22, 23, and 24 is the Piecemakers of Elmira Quilt Show. Cathleen Wiggs, Spokeswoman for the Piecemakers, talked about the upcoming quilt show. “The National Soaring Museum is hosting the quilt show this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it’s open to the public. There are 260 quilts up from […]
ELMIRA, NY
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy