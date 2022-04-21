ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: UNM baseball coach speaks on big win

By Bradley Benson
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday afternoon’s game against number nine Texas Tech might be the biggest win in the Tod Brown era for Lobo baseball. UNM won in walk-off fashion by way of a three run home run from Jeffry David. It was the first win for the Lobos over a top ten team since 2017, however the Lobos have struggled to stay consistent this season in league play.

UNM baseball stuns #9 Texas Tech

“Well it’s really a big win for us and hopefully that gets us going in league play and we got a big series this weekend at UNLV,” Brown said. “But, the energy throughout the game you just kind of felt like we were in it the whole time, even being down three runs there late. You just felt like we had a good shot to win. I was really happy for our team and our program and we’re hoping and we’re hoping this can propel us in the future.”

In other news, Albuquerque trained fighter Lando Vannata is making his return to the octagon for UFC Fight Night on Saturday. It will be his first fight since May 2021.

“Yeah, I haven’t fought in almost a year and last year I got a W and then I got a couple of injuries, which put me out for a little bit, and then I got a fight and then I got COVID, which took me out of that fight, and then I got injured again in training,” Vannata said. “So, its just been a mess of the last 10 months but now I am, back 100 percent, feeling good, and ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the Mountain West has a new women’s golf champion. The Lobos did not defend the 2021 crown, as the team was playing catch up for most of the tournament. After a slow start, UNM clawed back to a second place finish. The Lobos will now wait for April 27 to see if the team gets an at large bid for the NCAA Albuquerque regional.

