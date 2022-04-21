2 arrested for burglary in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two burglary suspects have been arrested after property owners in Carbon County noticed some of their belongings were missing on Tuesday.

Officials responded to a burglary complaint on Soldier Creek Road after property owners realized several items were missing on Tuesday. Another burglary in the same area was reported under similar circumstances on that same day. Both properties had signs of forced entry.

On Wednesday, one of the victims reported a suspicious car at one of the burglarized properties. When police found the suspicious car, they determined the tire tracks and the car was consistent with the tracks photographed the previous day.

Police searched the driver of the car and found keys, burglary tools, binoculars, a furniture moving kit, and other items. The driver, who had an active arrest warrant, was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the driver’s home and police found a “significant” amount of stolen items that were positively identified and recovered. Police also found various kinds of drug paraphernalia during the search.

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office

One man and one woman were booked into Carbon County Jail for the following offenses:

Burglary of a Dwelling, a Second Degree Felony

Burglary, a Third Degree Felony

Theft, a Second Degree Felony

Unlawful Possession of Another’s Identification, a third-degree felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.