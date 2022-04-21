ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

2 arrested for burglary in Carbon County

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOWaG_0fFLdIsP00

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two burglary suspects have been arrested after property owners in Carbon County noticed some of their belongings were missing on Tuesday.

Officials responded to a burglary complaint on Soldier Creek Road after property owners realized several items were missing on Tuesday. Another burglary in the same area was reported under similar circumstances on that same day. Both properties had signs of forced entry.

On Wednesday, one of the victims reported a suspicious car at one of the burglarized properties. When police found the suspicious car, they determined the tire tracks and the car was consistent with the tracks photographed the previous day.

Police: Woman deployed Molotov cocktail to shoplift in Millcreek

Police searched the driver of the car and found keys, burglary tools, binoculars, a furniture moving kit, and other items. The driver, who had an active arrest warrant, was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the driver’s home and police found a “significant” amount of stolen items that were positively identified and recovered. Police also found various kinds of drug paraphernalia during the search.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Arz5y_0fFLdIsP00
    Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiZ3W_0fFLdIsP00
    Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtnUV_0fFLdIsP00
    Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriffs Office

One man and one woman were booked into Carbon County Jail for the following offenses:

  • Burglary of a Dwelling, a Second Degree Felony
  • Burglary, a Third Degree Felony
  • Theft, a Second Degree Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Another’s Identification, a third-degree felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Female fugitive, wanted on felony warrants, arrested in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday night in Taylorsville after being located and followed by detectives from multiple agencies. Almaze Ebet was wanted on “numerous felony warrants related to robbery, firearms, stolen vehicles,” Deputy Chief Brett Miller, of the...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Carbon County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has been arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, has been in and out of jail for a variety of incidents including theft, assault, lewdness, drug use, threat of violence, failure to stop at the command of a police officer and more.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Millcreek Police
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy