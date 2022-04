We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO