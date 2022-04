(WENY) - Utility crews made progress throughout the day on April 19th and the morning of April 20th to restore power to Bradford County residents. According to the county's public safety department, the number of customers without power is now at 4,400, down from a high of 9,500. Crews will continue to operate around the clock until power is fully restored.

