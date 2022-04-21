ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Scored Six Points After Apparent Hand Injury

By Jason Ounpraseuth
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Boston Celtics fans would not expect anything less from the heart and soul of the team. During Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, Celtics...

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Calls Out Steve Nash After Celtics Beat Nets Again: "Steve Nash Out There Watching The Game Like Us Man."

The Brooklyn Nets suffered yet another disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. Coming into Game 2, the Nets' biggest stars had an off-night, and the Celtics were able to take advantage and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. It was a frustrating evening for the Nets, who never seemed to click. And someone who has come under fire for his decision-making on the night is Nets coach Steve Nash.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Concedes That Boston Celtics Are In Championship Window After Nets Lose Game 2

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyrie Irving had a stinker against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 after starting the series with an incredible 39-point performance. Both performances led to the same result, a Boston Celtics win. Irving is extremely familiar with the Celtics team, as there are still many players from his time on the team still on the roster in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford. His coach Brad Stevens is now the team's GM.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Celtics reveal the plan for Robert Williams for his return in Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics got a hard-fought victory against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2, erasing a 17-point deficit in the win. The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with the win. If that wasn’t good news enough, the Celtics got even better news on Friday. It was initially reported that Boston’s center Robert Williams could return. Well, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams intends to return on a limits restriction for Game 3 Saturday. If all goes well, he will play a significant amount of minutes in Game 4. All of this is of course barring some sort of setback.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Jokes About Marcus Smart’s Crafty Bucket In Game 2 Win

Wednesday marked Marcus Smart’s first game as Defensive Player of the Year, but his premier Game 2 highlight was on the offensive end. Smart effectively put the dagger in the Brooklyn Nets when he gave the Celtics a 10-point lead with a minute left to play in the fourth quarter at TD Garden. Boston’s longest-tenured player reached deep into his bag of tricks, putting an off-balanced left-handed floater off the glass right as the shot clock expired.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

