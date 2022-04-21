New movie 'Unplugging' looks at connecting with what's important

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.

