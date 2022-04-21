ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Oglala Lakota WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County, Jackson County and Bennett County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Box Butte, Dawes, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; South Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Chadron, Alliance and Hemingford * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Lexington, SC
State
South Carolina State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clearwater FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CDT, emergency management reported water flowing over roadways along and near US Highway 2, including near the cities for Solway and Bemidji. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bemidji, Baudette, Redby, Blackduck, Red Lake, Lower Red Lake, Middle River, Ponemah, Kelliher, Upper Red Lake, Grygla, Wilton, Tenstrike, Shevlin, Lavinia, Little Rock, Goodridge, Turtle River, Waskish and Otto.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch through this afternoon. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches for elevations above 4500 feet, with up to 12 inches in the higher terrain of the Snowy Mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snowfall is primarily expected to affect areas at elevations above 4500 feet, including Kings Hill and Lewistown Divide.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake of the Woods, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake of the Woods; Marshall FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CDT, emergency management reported water flowing over roadways along and near US Highway 2, including near the cities for Solway and Bemidji. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bemidji, Baudette, Redby, Blackduck, Red Lake, Lower Red Lake, Middle River, Ponemah, Kelliher, Upper Red Lake, Grygla, Wilton, Tenstrike, Shevlin, Lavinia, Little Rock, Goodridge, Turtle River, Waskish and Otto.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Congaree River
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Hanson, Beadle, Brule, Douglas, Jerauld, Sanborn, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Northern Meade County Plains, Ziebach County and the Pennington County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, Corson, Campbell and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Hale; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Bailey, Hale, Lamb, Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lyon, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lyon; Murray; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing snow and rain have contributed to further rises along the Red River. Crest is anticipated beyond the forecast period. Drayton`s forecast crest is currently approximately 47.5 feet, although this could rise or fall based on ongoing rainfall and snow melt observations. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Much of central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Turtle Mountains could see localized ice accumulations as high as two tenths of an inch.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...McPherson, Brown, Sully, Spink, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy