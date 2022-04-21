Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Ongoing snow and rain have contributed to further rises along the Red River. Crest is anticipated beyond the forecast period. Drayton`s forecast crest is currently approximately 47.5 feet, although this could rise or fall based on ongoing rainfall and snow melt observations. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

