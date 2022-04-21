ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

By Jordan Gartner
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in...

www.wilx.com

