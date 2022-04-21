ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Dryden McKay, Hobey Baker Award winner, banned for doping

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota State University goalie Dryden McKay won this year’s Hobey Baker Award. The award given to college hockey’s best player of the year. McKay set NCAA records for most wins in a season with 37 and most shutouts in a season with 34. That’s truly an incredible...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Notebook: Raymond embracing challenges; NHL sets 2022 Draft Lottery date

After making the Opening Night Roster last October, Lucas Raymond earned a chance to be a top-line forward for the Detroit Red Wings this season. And since then, the 20-year-old has continued embracing that opportunity. With one week left in the regular season, Raymond ranks in the top three among...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top College Prospect Savoie Begins Journey to Edmonton in AHL

With speculation about his future swirling throughout Oil Country, Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie ended the suspense Monday (April 18) when the Bakersfield Condors signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. The 20-year-old forward is set to join...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Guy Lafleur, Canadiens legend and five-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 70

Montreal Canadiens legendary winger Guy Lafleur died following a battle with lung cancer, his family announced on Friday. He was 70. Lafleur had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer since September 2019 when a cancerous spot was discovered on his lung after having quadruple bypass surgery performed. Lafleur is one...
HOCKEY
NHL

Red Wings assign Chase Pearson to Griffins

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hobey Baker
markerzone.com

HOCKEY CANADA AND USA HOCKEY HAVE THEIR SIGHTS SET ON SEVERAL HIGH-END PLAYERS FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship is only a few weeks away and all sixteen participating countries are beginning to get their rosters together. During Thursday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Darren Dreger revealed that Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have a ton of interest from players that want to play at the tournament in Finland next month. The reason why there may be more interest than usual is because players want to get their names on the radar of their country's federation for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey.
HOCKEY
NHL

"We Signed Our Second Kessel"

When I was in high school trying to decide what college I should attend, both athletics and academics factored into my choice. I wanted to continue playing hockey, as I had been skating since the age of 4. I was a member of the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club and had earned an invite to the USA Hockey Women's National Festival my senior year, which is a weeklong event for the top players in the country, so I had offers to play at a few different schools.
NHL
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Tarasenko Should Win Masterton Award

As the season winds down, the St. Louis Blues look locked into a playoff date with the Minnesota Wild. The only question now is who will have home-ice advantage. Looking back, no one could have expected the offensive explosion the Blues have put forward this season. At the moment, seven players have 20 goals, and young superstar Robert Thomas will likely score one more to join them before the season ends. Team captain Ryan O’Reilly has a chance as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#National Champion Denver#Espn
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has died

Former Montreal Canadiens right wing and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur has died. Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer, but a cause of death has not been released, The Associated Press reported. Tumors were found when he was undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery. “We are deeply saddened to...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

NHL Draft Lottery set to be held remotely on May 10

The 2022 NHL draft lottery is set. On Wednesday, the league announced the event is going to be held on May 10 and will take place remotely, with NHL general managers and executives calling in from their home arenas. The NHL draft lottery will consist of all of the NHL...
LOTTERY
The Hockey Writers

Kevin Korchinski — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 20th (amongst NA skaters) Dobber Prospects Mid-Season Rankings: Honorable Mention (50+) Kevin Korchinski’s rise up the 2022 NHL Entry Draft board has been nothing short of meteoric. The 17-year-old defenseman is in the midst of a stellar year with the Western...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Guy Lafleur Passes Away

Statement from Joe Sakic in response to the news of Guy Lafleur's passing. The Colorado Avalanche organization shared a statement from Colorado Avalanche Executive Vice President, General Manager, Alternate Governor Joe Sakic on Friday morning regarding the passing of legendary Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur. Guy was a legend in every sense...
NHL
ESPN

Beniers, Roslovic, and more: The top available players from teams out of contention

It doesn't matter how far outside the margins a team sits relative to the playoff picture, its competitors still have to ride out the requisite number games. All 82 of them. A less flashy and compelling exercise that's nonetheless useful in its own right. Beyond entertaining invested fans in (hopefully) offering a preview of better days to come, this mittful of so-labelled meaningless games also provides opportunities for experimentation: Loose chances to switch up lines, test as-yet untested chemistry, and audition prospects, young and otherwise. And there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from such action.
NHL
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN PLAYERS STILL ELIGIBLE FOR 2022 ENTRY DRAFT, NHL SAYS

Despite the on-going Russian invasion of Ukraine, the National Hockey League will allow Russian-born players to be selected during upcoming Entry Draft in July in Montreal, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. "It's a question we have asked before as recently as the GM meetings in Florida and I got the...
NHL
NHL

Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
NHL
markerzone.com

OWEN POWER SCORES FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL (VIDEO)

Owen Power, the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, scored his first career goal on a bit of a broken play created by Jeff Skinner. Devils d-man P.K. Subban and Skinner collided, but Skinner was able to regain his feet and make a nifty pass to Power who buried a slick shot underneath Andrew Hammond. The best part of the celebration is Vinnie Hinostroza jumping into the crowd of people around Power. The video can be seen below.
NHL
WGR550

Dahlin, Samuelsson interchangeable throughout a shift

It’s already hard to play against Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson, but when they have the ability to switch from left to right defense as the play is going on, it just makes it that much more difficult on the opponent. Paul Hamilton has more:
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
89K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy