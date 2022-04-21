ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woodruff dominates, Brewers beat Pirates for 3-game sweep

Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a three-game sweep.

Woodruff gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth.

After pitching five shutout innings in a win over St. Louis in his last outing, Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win. Tellez hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura later added a three-run drive.

Pittsburgh, PA
