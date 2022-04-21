ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How To Use The Driving Modes In The Chevy Bolt EV And Bolt EUV: Video

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet has released a video that shows users how they can get the most out of Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV‘s standard drive modes. Believe it or not, both the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV come standard with a Sport mode, which can be easily activated by pressing...

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford, Chevy, Ram Heavy-Duty Diesel Trucks Battle In Quarter-Mile Race

The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 are massive sales leaders for their respective brands. However, the three automakers also offer heavy-duty pickups that pack diesel engines pumped full of torque. A new The Fast Lane Truck YouTube video puts all of that twist on the line by pitting three against one another to see which is the quickest in the quarter-mile contest.
CARS
Motorious

1938 Chevy Ad Shows Vacuum Control Chevrolet Gearshift

This piece of Chevy tech solved a problem for millions of Americans that still use it today. Chevrolet has had a ton of interesting commercial and advertising strategies over the years, but it's safe to say that some of the best and most effective ones have been the simplest. It's not a very new concept, exchanging catching punchlines and wild color schemes for strength-to-the-point marketing. However, it can be one of the riskiest forms of attention-seeking as it may come off as dull. Two ways to counteract this are by doing on-topic stunts, like Dodge does today, or by informing the consumer on a specific helpful piece of information. That's precisely what this particular commercial did in 1938. It showed off one of the automotive industry's most influential innovations while cementing the golden bowtie brand into American automotive history as an iconic design champion.
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Caught Testing 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Prototype With Placeholder Lights

Chevrolet recently gave us a sneak peek at what the upcoming Blazer EV’s charging port door looks like, as well as the fender and front door area around it. Based on that teaser, we’re pretty sure the camouflaged vehicle that was spotted undergoing testing is a prototype for the electric Blazer, and it appears to be wearing its production body.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV spy shots: Electric mid-size SUV spotted

An electric Chevrolet Blazer is coming next year as a 2024 model and we have fresh spy shots of what appears to be a prototype for the new battery-powered mid-size SUV. The prototype is heavily camouflaged, but we can already see that the design is very different to the one on the current internal-combustion Blazer which Chevy is likely to keep on the market for a few years still. It only arrived for the 2019 model year, after all.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This 9.8-Liter V8 Ford Mustang Blow Up At The Track

Browse the internet and it's clear the Ford Mustang GT is best known for crashing into people, other cars, and immovable objects. But sometimes it likes to go fast in a straight line. In a new video from horsepower junkie and professional drag racer Emelia Hartford, we get to see her massively overpowered sixth-generation Mustang head to the drag strip for some quarter-mile runs. Hartford has proven that she has what it takes to pilot seriously powerful cars down the strip as we've seen with her twin-turbo Chevrolet Corvette which at one point held the record as the fastest C8 in the world. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned this time around with her Stang, and Hartford ends up blowing the engine on her highly modified beast.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Recalls Escape, Corsair Hybrids To Fix Battery Problem

Ford recalled 2022 Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrids to repair a problem with the high-voltage battery that could cause them to lose power. Sometimes you wonder why the government or business do the things they do. For example, suppose an automaker finds a significant problem with one or more of its models in the car business. In that case, it will declare there is a problem and file a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines

When your long-term plans include driving the Chevy truck you buy today for many years, that truck should have a Duramax engine under the hood. This is the brand of diesel engines used by Chevy across the truck lineup, and these engines last a long time. Unlike some brands that don’t offer this engine in the midsize truck models, Chevy gives you a diesel powertrain across the board, making it easy for you to have the power you need and the longevity you deserve.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Tremec TKX-600 Lineup Now Being Sold By Ford Performance

Ford has used Tremec transmissions in some of its vehicles for years now, including the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, which comes equipped with that company’s TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission instead of Getrag’s much-maligned MT-82 six-speed manual. Now, the Ford Performance catalog has expanded to include the new Tremec TKX-600 transmission in two different forms for those that are interested in employing a fortified gearbox in their next custom build, too.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ford Benchmarking Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel

The Chevy Silverado 1500 and Ford-150 are fierce rivals, traditionally going tit for tat in the light-duty full-size pickup segment. Now, GM Authority’s spy photographers have caught images of a Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel model undergoing benchmarking by Ford. Looking over the images, the Chevy Silverado 1500 which Ford...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Different Are the 2022 GMC Yukon and 2022 Chevy Suburban?

The 2022 GMC Yukon XL vs the 2022 Chevy Suburban are two of the most popular three-row SUVs you can buy, and they’re pretty similar. In fact, they’re very similar, and that’s because they share a platform. Yet there are some differences between the two large SUVs. Let’s look at what they are so you can decide which SUV is best for you.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Design Packages Available To Order With Radiant Red Color

The 2022 Chevy Camaro saw the introduction of three special cosmetic equipment packages for the sports car, which were imaginatively named Design Package 1, Design Package 2 and Design Package 3. These exterior styling packages will return to the Camaro’s order books for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned, and will be available in conjunction with the new Radiant Red Tintcoat exterior color, as well.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Recalls Over 600,000 Trucks, SUVs For Faulty Windshield Wipers

Ford has issued its third recall of the month. This one affects more than 600,000 Ford Motor Company trucks and SUVs, which the National Highway Traffic Administration issued due to potentially faulty windshield wiper arms. According to the NHTSA, stripped wiper arm splines are causing the blades to come loose,...
WEATHER

