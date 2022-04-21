COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old man with a felony after he allegedly took a woman's phone and sent himself images of her.

The Columbia Public School district confirmed Paris Logan has been with the district since January of 2021 as a door monitor. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association's website, Logan is an assistant football coach at Rock Bridge High School.

Prosecutors charged Logan with non-consensual dissemination sharing of private sexual images and tampering with computer data.

Daniel Dodson, an attorney with Dodson and Waters Law Firm explained the charge saying,"it's basically sending private images with the knowledge they were intended to be private."

Dodson says that even threatening to share images can lead punishment.

"The actually sharing is a class D felony, which carries up to seven years. Threatening to do it is a class A Felony which carries up to four years," Dodson said.

The person in the images must be at least 18 years of age and be identifiable in the image.

According court documents, the victim in the case said she held a party at her home and fell asleep. She woke up to find Logan with her phone. She discovered that 64 pictures of her and her boyfriend had been sent to a phone number she did not know, according to court documents.

The victim called the number while Logan was at her home and his phone rang. She recorded a video confronting Logan about the photos. According to court documents, Logan denied sending the photos to himself.

A lawyer is not listed for Logan in online court records. The prosecutor for the case did not want to comment on the case at this time.

Columbia Public Schools said under law, the district cannot comment further on personnel matters.

The post Rock Bridge High School employee accused of taking phone to send himself images of woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS .