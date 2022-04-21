ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Woman escapes kidnapping after calling friend; suspect arrested

By Domenick Candelieri
 2 days ago

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man suspected of kidnapping and threatening to kill a woman in North County was arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday, according to authorities.

Jonathan Sass, 30, was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, making criminal threats, robbery, possessing drugs for sale and violating the conditions of his probation.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began Monday just before 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Vista Way in Oceanside.

“An acquaintance took a woman against her will and drove around North County. He took the woman’s cell phone, refused to let her out of the car and threatened to kill her,” Detective Sgt. Nanette McMasters stated in a news release.

Teen stabbed multiple times near San Marcos park

However, the woman managed to find a second phone and call a friend who contacted authorities around 6:30 p.m. the next day, McMasters said.

“The victim escaped and got into her friend’s car, but the suspect blocked them in a cul-de-sac in the 1000 block of Hidden Vale Drive in Vista,” McMasters said.

The Sheriff’s department helicopter was able to make it overhead at the scene, which prompted Sass to run away from the area, McMaster said. Deputies on the ground eventually were able to catch up with Sass on State Route 78 in San Marcos, taking him into custody without incident.

McMasters said the woman and her friend did not have any injuries.

