‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

As the Powerball jackpot grows, so do the dreams of winning the big jackpot! There was no winner for the 4-18-22 drawing which means this Wednesday players will have a shot of scoring 370 million dollars. With all the dreams of winning, I also have to be the responsible guy here and tell you the odds of winning are one in 292-million. But enough of the negativity, how can you better those chances of winning? Easy solutions- buy more tickets, form a group of ticket buyers at work, etc. However, we are going to just focus on the picking number process. Sure, you can choose a Quick Pick, but then you are strictly playing with pure luck. So, keep reading for number tips and tricks to help you maybe win the big one.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO