Hopkinsville company’s expansion plan to create 100 jobs

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago
Legacy Metals, a Hopkinsville company that manufactures building materials, will expand its operation and create 100 new jobs with a $1.2 million project, state and local officials said Wednesday.

The company plans a 12,000-square-foot facility, where it will have two manufacturing lines to develop and trim roofing and siding panels. A new warehouse of the same size will provide space for inventory and expansion.

The plans were announced in a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval on Thursday for a 15-year, performance-based incentive that can provide up to $1 million in tax incentives. The agreement is based on Legacy Metal’s investment of $1.2 million and two annual targets: creating and maintaining 100 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents for 15 years; and paying an average hourly wage of $17, including benefits.

“By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates,” the press release states. “The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.”

Legacy Metals, located on Prosperity Lane and visible from the Pennyrile Parkway, was established in 2017 with two employees and now has more than 26 employees in Hopkinsville. The company specializes in custom-length metal siding and roofing. It also has a full-service lumber yard and provides wood trusses and custom building packages.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing this expansion and the subsequent economic activity it generates,” company founder and president Lewis Stoll said. “We’re looking forward to continued growth and success for generations to come.”

Tony Prim, associate director of business, retention and expansion for the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, said Legacy Metal “is an incredible, family-owned company that’s already enjoying tremendous success in our region.”

Comments / 0

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a building materials supplier and manufacturer is expanding its operation in western Kentucky and adding 100 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear's office says Legacy Metals LLC plans a $1.2 million project in Hopkinsville that will include a new facility with two manufacturing lines to develop and trim roofing and siding panels.
Shaping the future of our community

Earlier this year, we announced that we'd be adopting a new approach to election coverage — an approach that shifts the focus from horse race politics and puts people at the center of campaign coverage. So, we asked you to tell us what questions you wanted candidates to...
