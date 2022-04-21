ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

3rd annual ‘En Plain Air’ art event to be held in Laurel Saturday

By Mia Monet
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 3rd Annual “En Plain Air” art event is happening in Laurel this weekend. It is put on by the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter while the Magnolia State Bank sponsors the kids’ portion....

