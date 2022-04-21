HPD: Suspect threatens victim with blender blade
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect was arrested after threatening to kill a man, reported the Honolulu Police Department.
The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in the Makiki area.
HPD explained the suspect was holding a blender blade while threatening a 39-year-old man.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening at 12:37 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20.
It is unknown what caused the suspect to threaten the man.
