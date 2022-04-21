ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HPD: Suspect threatens victim with blender blade

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHXUc_0fFLVj9Y00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A suspect was arrested after threatening to kill a man, reported the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in the Makiki area.

HPD explained the suspect was holding a blender blade while threatening a 39-year-old man.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening at 12:37 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

It is unknown what caused the suspect to threaten the man.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Blade#Blender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy