Here We GO!!! We are one week until the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The draft was supposed to be held in Vegas back in 2020, but the pandemic turned it into a virtual affair that year. Now, the NFL is going all out with an elaborate stage set up on the lake in front of the iconic Bellagio Fountains, where players will be brought to the podium via boat in true Las Vegas fashion.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO