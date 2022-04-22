ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros and Trees for Houston to give away 2,500 trees at Minute Maid Park

By Steven Devadanam
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6DSq_0fFLVM2x00

With April showers bringing those proverbial May flowers and more Houstonians in their yards and gardens and working their green thumbs, a local nonprofit is making it easy to branch out for Earth Day. Trees for Houston is partnering with The Astros Foundation and LyondellBasell to give away 2,500 native trees.

Locals can pick up their free trees from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Minute Maid Park's Lot B (503 Chartres St.). The three-gallon options available include American Beautyberry, American Sycamore, Buttonbush, Common Persimmon, Loblolly Pine, Pecan, Sweetgum, and White Oak (a Heights favorite), according to a press release.

Those who aren't sure of what trees they might need can get advice from on-site volunteers and staff; planting and tree care resources can be found at the Trees for Houston site.

WATCH: CultureMap Houston joins ABC13 for a look ahead at this weekend's happenings

Work on your green thumb, party like it's 1999 and challenge eSports legends with all of these events this weekend.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
City
White Oak, TX
Jenifer Knighton

MISSING PERSON: 24-year-old woman last seen Friday in northwest Houston

Houston, Texas- Community activist Quanell X along with the family and friends of 24-year-old Felicia Marie Johnson are asking for the community’s help in locating Johnson. Johnson has been missing since April 15. She was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown male in the 10300 block of W. Little York Rd. outside of Cover Girls. Police do not have a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minute Maid Park#Astros#Volunteers#Earth Day#Charity#Houstonians#The Astros Foundation#Lyondellbasell#American Sycamore#Sweetgum#Esports#Houston Culturemap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Houston, Texas?

Pizza is a beloved American food choice, no matter where you go to enjoy it. There are some cities with their own unique type of pizza, and others with some well known establishments. When you hear the name Houston, Texas pizza isn't the food first that comes to mind. But, in the beautiful city, there are quite a few delicious pizza restaurants to choose from.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy