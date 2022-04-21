ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

Body found in Mississippi River in Washington County

KARE 11
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minnesota — A man's body was pulled from the Mississippi River Wednesday in Denmark Township in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...

CBS Minnesota

Body Recovered From Mississippi River Near Hastings, Sheriff Says

DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River near Hastings Wednesday evening. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says railroad workers reported spotting a body by the shoreline near 120th Street South in Denmark Township just after 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) The county’s water recovery team found the body north of Lock and Dam #2. The identity of the body has not been released. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
The Augusta Chronicle

Body found in Columbia County identified as missing man

A body found in rural Columbia County last week has been identified as that of a man reported missing in February.  Kintavious Kentrell Rivers, 25, was found March 18 by a local resident on Bill Dorn Road southwest of Appling, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said Thursday.  Rivers was last seen Feb. 26 near Holt Street in Thomson, according to the GBI.  The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and GBI are investigating the Rivers case jointly, Morris said.  This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Body found in Columbia County identified as missing man
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital

Originally published on April 15. Updated with victim’s name. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi Thursday evening. According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Lyndale and 39th avenues north. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a motorist in a passenger vehicle swerved into the path of a semi that was traveling north on Lyndale, impacting the trailer wheels. The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified Monday as 59-year-old Casey Roland Jones of Minneapolis, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
