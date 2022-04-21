ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Gameday Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

By AdrianHernandez
milehighhockey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche makes the trip to Seattle for a contest with the Kraken at the newly constructed Climate Pledge Arena. The last time these two teams met, the Avalanche secured the 4-3 victory in...

www.milehighhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Oilers, Wild, Capitals & Avalanche

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Wild’s Kaprizov Becomes First in Franchise History to Reach 100-Point...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Loss To Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a hat trick in the second period from Evander Kane, and Mike Smith continued his dominance in regulation over the Colorado Avalanche as the Oilers dumped the Avs, 6-3, on Friday. The hat trick gave Kane 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season. Smith hasn’t lost to Colorado in regulation since 2008, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild recalls Cramarossa from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Cramarossa, 29 (10/26/92), has recorded 19 points (10-9=19) including two game-winning goals and 62 penalty minutes (PIM) in...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Recap: Colorado's Comeback Falls Short to Seattle

1:12 - SEA 1, COL 0 - Cole Lind grabs Will Borgen's stretch pass off the end boards and beats Pavel Francouz with a backhand-to-forehand sequence. Victor Rask also picked up an assist. 5:23 - SEA 2, COL 0 - Jordan Eberle sniped a snap shot over Francouz's shoulder to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Bowen Byram
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
NHL

Roster Moves: Avalanche Recall Justus Annunen from Eagles

The Avalanche announced on Saturday morning that they recalled Justus Annunen from the Colorado Eagles. On Saturday morning, the Avalanche announced that the team recalled goaltender Justus Annunen from its AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles. The news comes as a result after goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered an upper-body injury while...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators Reassign Cody Glass to Milwaukee

After OT Win Over Calgary on Tuesday, Predators Return to Action Saturday Evening at Tampa Bay. Nashville, Tenn. (April 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), has skated in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#The Colorado Avalanche
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/21/22 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back. The Stars are in the middle of a dismal road trip. They watched the Vancouver Canucks swarm them 6-2 on Monday night in a game where they were completely overwhelmed. Then, they chased the high-flying Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, eventually dropping that one 5-2. With the playoffs on the line for a team that is supposed to be playing the best hockey at the most important time, this trip so far has been alarming. The two losses dropped them to .500 on the road with a 19-19-2 record on the season.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Cap Homestand Against Red-Hot St. Louis Blues

After falling to the Capitals last night, the Coyotes are back at it with a game tonight (April 23) against the St. Louis Blues, who is on a franchise record 14-game point streak. The game completes the season series between the clubs, and is the Blues' first trip back to Arizona since the Coyotes home opener on Oct. 18. Puck drop against St. Louis is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Sabres recall Dell from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans, the team announced this morning. Head coach Don Granato is expected to meet with the media for his press conference ahead of this afternoon's game against the New York Islanders at around 10:45 a.m. With Rochester, Dell has...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/23/22 vs Seattle Kraken

The Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken in their final Saturday game of the regular season. Tonight will begin a four-game homestand to finish out the season. The Kraken are 30th in the NHL. They hold a minus-65 goal differential, the worst save percentage in the league (.881), and allow 3.14 goals per game. They have a horrendous 11-24-3 road record and are coming off a 6-3 loss in Minnesota on Friday night. This means that Dallas will be taking on a team that struggles in nearly every area on the second night of a back-to-back with travel in between. So everything lines up for a dominant Stars win, right?
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Behind Evander Kane's hat trick, Oilers beat Avs to seal playoff bid

Evander Kane scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth. Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell had a goal and an assist each, Evan Bouchard contributed a goal and Connor McDavid had three assists for Edmonton (46-26-6, 98 points). Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy