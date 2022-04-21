Body recovered from car fire in Clay County
UPDATE(10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20): Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells 13 News a body was recovered from the car fire.
WIDEN, WV (WOWK) — Troopers are investigating a car fire in Clay County that happened around 6:30 a.m. on April 20.
Clay County dispatchers say the fire happened in Widen.
WVSP troopers and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal are on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.
