Clay County, WV

Body recovered from car fire in Clay County

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE(10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20): Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells 13 News a body was recovered from the car fire.

WIDEN, WV (WOWK) — Troopers are investigating a car fire in Clay County that happened around 6:30 a.m. on April 20.

Clay County dispatchers say the fire happened in Widen.

WVSP troopers and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

