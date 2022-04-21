ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Downtown development: $35M housing unit to be built

By John Guidroz
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal officials and a New Orleans-based real estate company announced on Wednesday plans for WoodRing Apartments, a 130-unit mixed income housing development in downtown Lake Charles. The $35 million project, located on the 600 block of Bilbo Street, will provide more affordable and sustainable housing, an issue the city...

