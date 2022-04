Survivor ultimately always comes down to the votes, but even more so for Chanelle Howell. That's because her game first unraveled after she risked her vote (and lost), killing any chance for a majority alliance on Vati. Things then went from bad to worse due to another vote — one she put on Mike Turner as safety in case Daniel Strunk successfully played his Shot in the Dark. That vote turned Mike against her for good, and poisoned any relationships she hoped to form once the tribes all ended up on the same beach.

