Richmond County, GA

One injured in shooting at Paul's Supermarket on Greene Street

By Ashlyn Williams
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting at Paul’s Supermarket on Greene Street.

Deputies were sent to the supermarket at 7:20 pm, upon arrival, they located a male victim that had been shot in the leg.

The victim said he was outside the store when an unknown male began shooting at him and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to AUMC ER. Investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

