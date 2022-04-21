Addiction treatment center opening second location in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An addiction treatment center is opening a second location in Newport News.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers offers affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Its second, American Addiction Treatment Center Newport News at 606 Denbigh Boulevard, Suite 400, is set to offer a partial hospitalization program (PHP) for community members struggling with alcohol and/or drug addiction.



In a PHP, patients undergo structured intensive group therapy five days per week, five hours each day, to understand their addiction, process their experiences, learn coping skills, and enhance their overall functioning.



Pinnacle’s first location in Newport News, located at 12695 McManus Blvd, Building 2, is an outpatient

opioid addiction treatment center which provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT)—including methadone, buprenorphine (Suboxone) and counseling services.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held Thursday, April 21, for the new location with local and state officials, community leaders and healthcare professionals expected to attend.

