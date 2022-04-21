Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

Frequently eating out can get really expensive, really fast, especially when you load up on appetizers and/or alcoholic beverages before your entree comes out. That doesn't mean there aren't ways to occasionally enjoy fine dining without breaking the bank, either. Reading up on portion sizes beforehand can help you make informed decisions, and if you and a friend wanted to try a new place out, getting different entrees and divvying up the portions, and the bill, could help you experience that great new place you've been meaning to try.
