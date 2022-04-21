Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

Indian Americans have a long history of loving Taco Bell, starting back in the '80s. According to HuffPost, from 1980 to 1999, the number of Indian immigrants living in the U.S. increased by about 400%. At the time, the U.S. had few Indian restaurants, grocery stores, or affordable vegetarian options. That left immigrants with few choices beyond fast food, but the famously beef-heavy menus at places like McDonald's did not coincide with the Hindu belief system. Enter Taco Bell, where you could substitute beans for beef upon request (via The Takeout).
