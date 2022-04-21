ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Cumberland County man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Trump

By George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1HVw_0fFLK2N300

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening to kill President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Mohamed Farah, a citizen of Somalia, threatened to assassinate President Biden in January 2022.

The indictment further alleges that Farah threatened to assassinate former President Trump if he runs
for reelection.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of the charged offenses is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, PA
Elections
City
Harrisburg, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mohamed Farah
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whtm#The U S Secret Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy