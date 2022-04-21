ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using Water Wisely at Home

 2 days ago

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is a proud member of the Saving Water Partnership. Through this regional program, we offer tips, tools, and rebates to help people preserve our region’s water for future generations. When we work together to use water wisely, it adds up to make a big...

www.seattle.gov

KHON2

OzoneOn Helps Sanitize and Save Using Tap Water

Honolulu (KHON2) With the use of sanitizers and alcohol wipes to clean your hands or surfaces the last couple of years, one company has taken technology that has been around for decades and turned it into a safe way to sanitize using just tap water. Chris Daniel the business development manager for OzoneOn explained.
HONOLULU, HI
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
EDNPub

Opinion: The End of Coffee is Near

Coffee production is currently under a serious threat that could drastically change the coffee we drink each day and potentially leave our cups dry. Coffee trees cover an estimated 11…. For more click to continue on to https://dailycoffeenews.com.
DRINKS
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Belladrum to return with new green initiatives

The Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is return in July after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic. Organisers have said this summer's event will be greener, with new initiatives to tackle its 100 tonnes of waste. Festival-goers will be encouraged to use reusable cups and water bottles. Foldable...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

What is Earth Day? Why celebrating it matters to your money and your health

Officially, it’s a single day on the calendar every year — Earth Day, each April 22. But now, nearly every industry — from fast food chains to grocery stores to cosmetics lines and luxury autos — along with dozens of tree-loving, plastic-banning nonprofits, are part of a week or month’s worth of promotions and education around climate change each April. Academia and other institutions step up, as well, including the Elon Musk-backed XPrize, which will award cash for technology that’s able to grab carbon (essentially, pollution) out of the air.
LIFESTYLE
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
Countrymom

Earth Day

Earth Day isn’t just a day for Hippies or those who choose to live alternative lifestyles, it’s a day to celebrate this Earth that we all live on and cherish. It’s a day to remember that what we do today has a huge impact on everyone’s tomorrow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SPY

With These Electric Composters, Reducing Your Carbon Footprint Just Got Easier

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re an environmentally conscious person that’s ever left food scraps on your plate or counter after cooking a meal, you’ve probably felt a twinge of guilt as you scrape it into the trash. After all, food scraps make up a large amount of what we throw out — combined with yard waste, almost 30%. Compost is an organic material derived from this food and yard waste — you can add it to...
ENVIRONMENT

