If you're ready to spend more time cooking, one of the most important pieces of equipment you need to have is a Dutch oven. It's pretty much the most universal cooking tool in the kitchen. Food Network notes that whatever you can cook in a stove top pot, you can cook in one of these bad boys. A Dutch oven can be used on and in your cooking range. You can bake, sear, braise, steam, stew, fry, sauté, or roast pretty much anything and everything. Dutch ovens come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, so there's pretty much something for everyone. You can even find single-serve sizes in 8-ounce capacity.

