ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Backyard Composting

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Composting is easy and a great way to recycle yard waste and kitchen scraps into a fertile, sweet-smelling soil builder. Compost helps grow healthier gardens, lawns, trees, and shrubs that need less water, pesticides, and fertilizer too. Learn all about it. Composting at Home Guide (pdf), or start with...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost Bins#Worm Composting#Pesticides#Home Composting
Sandusky Register

The basics of container gardening

Gardening is a rewarding hobby that has been linked to health benefits like reduced stress and improved mental well-being. Gardening also can lead to an inviting home landscape full of attractive blooms and/or delicious foods. Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Our 10 Favorite Eco-Friendly Gardening Tools

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter whether you have a large suburban lot or a few containers on a balcony, your garden will provide food and shelter for local wildlife, birds, and pollinators. If you grow fruits and veggies, you’ll have the additional benefit of knowing exactly where your food comes from, and not to mention that you’ll gain new respect for how hard our farmers work the first time aphids chow down on your nasturtiums.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Gardening with Compost Made Easy

I will admit that I am a bit of a novice when it comes to composting. I understand why people do it and I am familiar with the idea of how to do it, but I myself have never taken on starting a compost pile in my yard. I understand it is good for gardens and the environment so I feel like I should consider it.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Fruit stickers are the scourge of the compost pile

There they are again — in the compost caddy, littered through the backyard pile, stuck in the sifter, peeping out of the garden beds — the eternal bane of many home gardeners: the small, ubiquitous, and remarkably indestructible produce sticker. “I painstakingly remove every produce sticker from every...
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Post

Compostic sandwich bags are useful, good for the environment

Plastic sandwich bags are convenient for kid’s school lunches, camping, hiking, and traveling. However, that convenience comes at a high cost. These bags are made from crude oil, which is a non-renewable resource that creates pollution and isn’t biodegradable. But at least you can stick it in your...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

The Ultimate Composting Guide for Total Beginners

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of small changes you can make at home in an effort to reduce your environmental impact: eating more vegetarian meals, switching to low-flow shower heads and toilets, or voting in every election to support candidates who advocate for green policy changes, for instance. One other (surprisingly) easy way to make a difference? Reducing your food waste and turning any scraps into a nutrition-dense soil additive through composting.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy