Recycling Rates

 2 days ago

Recycling service is included in the garbage rate to Seattle residents. There is no additional cost for recycling service for residents. For single-family residents,...

Laramie Live

How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly. The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center. Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in...
LARAMIE, WY
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Biden unveils plans to rescue giant trees as part of Earth Day

SEATTLE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marked Earth Day on Friday with a speech promoting a new effort to protect old-growth forests as he visits the lush but fire-prone Washington state. The move comes as Biden has drawn fire from environmentalists for shifting his focus from climate...
POTUS
#Recycle#Natural Resources
Phys.org

Where your recycling actually goes—and what you can do about it this Earth Day

Just 9% of all plastic waste ever created has been recycled, researchers estimate. —Last year, the U.S. exported 74,000 shipping containers of plastic waste to low-income countries, researcher Jan Dell said. —For decades, China was the primary destination for global plastic waste. Now more countries in Latin America are emerging...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Can saving trees really turn bitcoin green?

Bitcoin’s thirst for power has grown many times over, recently topping the electricity usage of several countries, including Denmark and Chile, per Cambridge University estimates. Most of that energy (61%, according to Cambridge) comes from burning fossil fuels, and unfortunately Bitso can’t do anything to stop the resulting emissions from entering Earth’s atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
Apple Insider

Foxconn aims for 21% emissions cut by 2025

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025. Foxconn used Friday's Earth Day to announce a variety of environmental initiatives it aims to implement to make the organization greener. The announcement included a number of milestones it intends to hit, in order to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Data could be key to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using data to drive emission reduction. DETAILS: Emissions reporting and carbon account can seem complicated and burdensome. But to accurately report and plan for the future, the industry needs better data. Jakob Muus and Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, discuss the value of granular data to unlock future efficiency gains and emissions reductions.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Belladrum to return with new green initiatives

The Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is return in July after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic. Organisers have said this summer's event will be greener, with new initiatives to tackle its 100 tonnes of waste. Festival-goers will be encouraged to use reusable cups and water bottles. Foldable...
ENVIRONMENT

