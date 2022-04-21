Climate Change Collaboration

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is an active leader within the water utility sector on the management implications of climate change. It currently chairs the Water Utility Climate Alliance, a group of ten urban water utilities that collaborate on enhancing the usefulness of climate science and on improving decision-making in...

World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grist

Elon Musk-funded carbon removal prize announces 15 ‘milestone’ winners

It may be hard to remember now — when Elon Musk is making headlines for attempting a hostile takeover of Twitter — but a year ago, the Tesla CEO made waves in the climate world when he announced that he was donating $100 million to the XPRIZE Foundation to run a competition for the best carbon removal solution. The grand prize won’t be awarded until 2025, but on Friday, the contest doled out $15 million of the prize purse to reward the 15 most promising contestants so far.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Why Cox got fired up over fossil fuel development and climate change

Gov. Spencer Cox defended supporting new oil and gas leases slated to be offered on federal public lands in Utah this summer, even as the state is grappling with the effects of an unprecedented drought that studies say is the worst in the region in 12 centuries. “I am so...
UTAH STATE
World Economic Forum

Earth Day 2022: 3 amazing projects that are tackling climate change with trees

950 million hectares of new forests will be needed to help arrest climate change, according to IPCC data. To mark Earth Day 2022, we highlight three projects tackling climate change with tree-based solutions. From investing in trees and pop-up urban forests, to mapping them by satellite. “Human-induced climate change is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Collaboration is key for the rails

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Charting the railroads’ path to net-zero. DETAILS: The railroad industry is a critical component of a net-zero freight future. How are rail operators planning to decarbonize operations? What technologies and fuels of the future will be implemented and when? Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer at Norfolk Southern, chats with Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence for FreightWaves, about how railroads are on track to meet their emission reduction targets.
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Paris Agreement: Brazil May Fail to Achieve Climate Change Mitigation Targets due to Deforestation

Brazil is once again on the hot seat as illegal, excessive deforestation has been reported to continue in April. The current circumstances highlight the country's capability of fulfilling its role in climate change mitigation targets under the Paris Agreement. Deforestation and Climate Change. Environmental evidence revealed that Brazil may fail...
ENVIRONMENT
Medical News Today

In Conversation: Why climate change matters for human health

Since 2015, the year of the Paris Agreement, the experts affiliated with the Lancet Countdown commission have published. assessing this situation and keeping signatory governments and decision-makers accountable for the commitments they have taken on following the Agreement. in October 2021, records “deepening inequities” across all regions as global heating...
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

We have three years to curb emissions to avoid climate catastrophe, UN report finds

The world needs to cut carbon emissions by a quarter by the year 2030 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, according to the latest report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Governments and industries must make sure to level carbon emissions by 2025. Even then, the world will need to invest in CO2 removal factories and other technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the sky. With all these measures in place, the world can still expect a bare minimum temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next few decades, still, a grim outcome that will eviscerate most of the world’s coral reefs and make many low-lying regions uninhabitable.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Yes, you can actually do something about climate change

How much do your actions as an individual matter when it comes to climate? The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from the United Nations is the first time the group has tackled this thorny question head-on. It turns out some actions really do matter more than others, and the report makes clear that the wealthiest, who are also the world’s biggest polluters, are obliged to move first, fastest, and furthest in slashing carbon pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT

