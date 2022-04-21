ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Litter & Recycling Cans

Seattle has a goal to recycle 70% of our solid waste by 2022. To support this effort and help keep our city clean, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) places litter and recycling cans (pdf) along streets in mixed-use business areas with high pedestrian traffic. To date, we have placed over 1000 cans...

KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Belladrum to return with new green initiatives

The Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is return in July after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic. Organisers have said this summer's event will be greener, with new initiatives to tackle its 100 tonnes of waste. Festival-goers will be encouraged to use reusable cups and water bottles. Foldable...
ENVIRONMENT
EDNPub

Opinion: The End of Coffee is Near

Coffee production is currently under a serious threat that could drastically change the coffee we drink each day and potentially leave our cups dry. Coffee trees cover an estimated 11…. For more click to continue on to https://dailycoffeenews.com.
DRINKS
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
Apartment Therapy

8 Myths That Are Holding You Back From Sustainability Success — Including If Glass Is Better Than Plastic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We only get one planet, and everyone plays an important role in protecting it. Even if you’re committed to caring for Earth, shifting toward a more sustainable lifestyle can feel overwhelming — you might feel like you’re not doing enough to make an impact, or you may not even know where to begin in the first place.
ENVIRONMENT
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
LivingCheap

Money-saving ways to celebrate Earth Day every day

Earth Day was born in 1970 to help Americans to understand that taking care of the environment was not just a fad invented by hippie culture. In 2009, the United Nations designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day, and it is now celebrated by nearly 200 countries. Whether you set aside some time to enjoy nature to take part in clean-up efforts or other sustainability practices, you’ll end the day with a greater appreciation of the planet. Your efforts, no matter how small, make a difference — and sustainable practices often fit right in with a frugal lifestyle.
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

Is Glass Good for the Environment?

Glass was first made around 3500 BC in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia. For the next several thousand years, artisans perfected the arduous task of glass making. Today, you can buy glass products almost anywhere. They are affordable, and glass designs range from incredibly simple to very intricate and elaborate. For...
ENVIRONMENT

