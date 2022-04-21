ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of Water Stewardship

For over 100 years, the City of Seattle has benefited from wise water planning. The great Seattle fire of 1889 burned more than 100 acres of downtown, a failure of the city's patchwork of private water systems. One month later, the citizens of Seattle overwhelmingly voted for a publicly owned system....

Seattle, WA
