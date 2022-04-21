ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Food Gardening

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Woman and man planting their community garden. This guide and the links below will help beginners start gardening, and experienced gardeners learn more. You can grow healthy food for your family, share the learning with children and neighbors, and have fun growing!. Growing Food in the City (pdf) explains...

www.seattle.gov

Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Our 10 Favorite Eco-Friendly Gardening Tools

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter whether you have a large suburban lot or a few containers on a balcony, your garden will provide food and shelter for local wildlife, birds, and pollinators. If you grow fruits and veggies, you’ll have the additional benefit of knowing exactly where your food comes from, and not to mention that you’ll gain new respect for how hard our farmers work the first time aphids chow down on your nasturtiums.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Community Gardening#Home Gardening#Parks Recreation#Growing Food#Plant#Natural Yard Care
Thrillist

Grow Your Indoor Garden with This Easy Guide to Propagating Plants

With houseplant projects on the rise lately (there’s a tutorial available for everything from creating homemade planters to building greenery walls to mixing your own potting soil), it only makes sense to expand your plant collection with this straightforward weekend project. Grow new buds using cuttings from your thriving plants and upcycled glass bottles, then display them in a stylish shelf.
GARDENING
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, country-by-country interest in gardening, from Italy to India, tended to peak just as infections peaked. Why did so many people find themselves being pulled toward the earth in a time of crisis? And what sort of effect did...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Plant sales, swaps and workshops to add to your gardening calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Leach Botanical Garden Tour: 1:30 p.m. Fridays and noon Saturdays through April. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, habitat restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
PORTLAND, OR
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Perennial rye crop shows potential for greener agriculture

Annual crops are the farmer's bread and butter, the crops they rely on most, but at least one type of perennial grain is proving much more beneficial to the environment. A crop of perennial rye absorbed a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, or CO2, a University of Alberta study showed, while an annual crop had no uptake of the greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE

