Seattle, WA

Business & Commercial Compostables

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

The City of Seattle doesn't allow food and compostable paper in the garbage. This includes food-soiled pizza boxes, paper napkins and paper towels. Businesses that generate food waste or compostable paper must subscribe to a composting service or...

www.seattle.gov

