From grocery stores to restaurants, the food industry has the potential to create breakthroughs in payment technology. According to Thales Group, certain stores plan to embed payment methods in certain wearable pieces of technology that track your body for fitness purposes. Mobile apps continue to push the boundaries of contactless payment, and "biometric authentication" can now even be used to identify paying customers. Some companies have experimented with using facial data, gestures, and even palm data as a way to track purchases.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO