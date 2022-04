On Monday, March 28 beginning at 7 a.m. and scheduled through 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, South Park Avenue between West Broadway and West 7th Street will periodically be lane restricted with heavy equipment and workers present in and along the roadway while stormwater improvements are made along South Park Avenue, according to a press release from the City of Sedalia.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 29 DAYS AGO