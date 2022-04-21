ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Waste Poster Order Form

Use this form to order garbage, compost, and/or recycling posters and bin...

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
Heat-driven photovoltaic device hits 40 percent efficiency

As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
Uncle Sam wants you … to help launch geothermal energy pilot schemes

The US Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects. It’s part of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed last year. The DOE kicks off geothermal. The DOE will support four...
How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
Truck Tech: Earth Day reality check edition

A shortage of batteries and infrastructure means commercial vehicle electrification will arrive more slowly than the hype surrounding it. Could a diesel engine technology stand in the breach? Also, anemic stock prices aside, electrification and autonomous startups are still hiring. A process, not an event. On Earth Day, it can...
Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
Twitter uses Earth Day to announce ban on climate denialism ads

Twitter chose Earth Day to announce it will ban advertisements that deny the scientific consensus on climate crisis. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company declared on Friday. “We...
What is Earth Day? Why celebrating it matters to your money and your health

Officially, it’s a single day on the calendar every year — Earth Day, each April 22. But now, nearly every industry — from fast food chains to grocery stores to cosmetics lines and luxury autos — along with dozens of tree-loving, plastic-banning nonprofits, are part of a week or month’s worth of promotions and education around climate change each April. Academia and other institutions step up, as well, including the Elon Musk-backed XPrize, which will award cash for technology that’s able to grab carbon (essentially, pollution) out of the air.
How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
