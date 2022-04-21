ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Protecting Our Environment

seattle.gov
 2 days ago

Oil and grease resulting from food preparation can build up in pipes and lead to sewage backups, expensive plumbing bills, and pollution in Puget...

www.seattle.gov

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

8 Critical Ways Factory Farming Impacts The Environment

Thanks to undercover investigations, documentaries, and other educational efforts, the plight of animals in the factory farming industry is becoming increasingly clear. Less widely known, however, are the environmental impacts of these facilities. Whether it’s polluting the air and water, contributing huge volumes of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Water Pollution#Seattle Public Utilities#Spu Rrb
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Earth Day tips you need to know to make your home more sustainable

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home.  Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands.  Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...
CHICAGO, IL
Medical News Today

In Conversation: Why climate change matters for human health

Since 2015, the year of the Paris Agreement, the experts affiliated with the Lancet Countdown commission have published. assessing this situation and keeping signatory governments and decision-makers accountable for the commitments they have taken on following the Agreement. in October 2021, records “deepening inequities” across all regions as global heating...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Environment
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Medical News Today

Changing how we heat our homes can benefit both health and climate

Many people who use wood-burning stoves are unaware of the associated health hazards from indoor air pollution, especially for children and older adults. Cleaner, safer forms of domestic heating are now available that provide the added bonus of lower greenhouse gas emissions. The cheerful glow of a wood-burning stove creates...
HEALTH
Inc.com

For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy