By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A unique way to toss your glass out into the recycling could soon be coming to your neighborhood. The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s traveling glass recycling bin will start its journey on Saturday at Harrison Hills Park in Natrona Heights. Then, every six days, it heads to a new county park. You’ll be able to drop off glass bottles, jars, and jugs of all colors at its location. A full list of stops for the traveling glass recycling bin can be found on the PRC website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO