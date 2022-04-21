ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security payment schedule- When will I get $1,657?

Social Security payments will be made available to millions of Americans shortly. The date you’ll receive it depends on your birthday. Millions of Americans will be receiving Social Security checks, but not at the same time. Distribution dates depend on your birthday. Read more about it here. If your...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can you sort out delays on your tax refund?

After filing your taxes, you should get your refund within 21 days. However, there are several reasons that there could be delays. If you’ve paid your taxes and haven’t gotten a refund, there could be several reasons for the delay. The IRS agency says the refund will likely be received within 21 days of it being accepted. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX

