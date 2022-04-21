Pollution Control

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working together to eliminate sources of stormwater pollution, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) helps residents and businesses find, eliminate, and respond to sources of pollution that could enter the drainage system and pollute our waterways. This work is part of the City's overall Stormwater Management Plan, which complies with the Clean Water...

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
A renowned environmentalist says we're understanding forests all wrong

The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
EPA Must ‘Hold Hand’ of Some Needing Water Funds, Official Says

Infrastructure money for water available to states in September. Giving disadvantaged communities technical assistance in applying for federal infrastructure funding for drinking water systems will be among the government’s biggest challenges in distributing the money, an EPA official said Wednesday. Many of these communities don’t know about funding they...
Odor Impact of Different Wastewater Treatment Technologies Compared

Research carried out proves that degrading wastewater pollution through mechanical aeration emits less odorous compounds than intensive systems. Additionally, another study has been carried out that shows that the use of biofilters filled with pruning and mud compost are efficient systems to minimize the odoriferous impact of treatment plants. The...
