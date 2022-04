AMSTERDAM — An engineering firm has been hired for $34,500 to design a project to replace filters at the Amsterdam Water Department that help prevent organic materials and disinfection byproducts from contaminating the public water supply. The Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution hiring MJ Engineering to design and oversee permitting and eventual bidding for the replacement and modification of granular activated carbon contactor underdrains used in treatment and filtration at the Amsterdam Water Department.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO